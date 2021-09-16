Day 1 of Filming

“I don’t remember the first moment [we met]. I very much just remember the first day of filming — Luke and Jess were at odds, and he was kind of forced to go to school and we’re doing that big walk and talk right before you push me in the lake,” the This Is Us star said, before switching his answer to a different scene.

Ventimiglia continued: “I think the first thing we did together was getting off the bus. They gave us moment one, which was a simple scene. I think we met each other in passing when I got the job. We probably met at a table read. What I remember is diving right in, no pleasantries, no bulls–t, just, ‘This is Scott. This is how we’re going to work.’”