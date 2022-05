Jessica Szohr (Vanessa Abrams)

Szohr starred in Ted 2, Complications, Kingdom, Twin Peaks, Shameless and The Orville. She split from Westwick in 2010. Us confirmed in March 2019 that she began dating hockey player Brad Richardson and the pair welcomed their first child together two years later. In May 2022, Szohr announced that she and the NHL star are engaged.