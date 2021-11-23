Becoming the Bachelorette

When Underwood’s season started airing, Brown recalled being embarrassed by how she looked on the show. “I looked like a crazy person. And I am a little crazy! I’ll admit it. That’s what makes me fun!” she wrote. “But when I watched the fight between me and Caelynn on TV, it looked way uglier than it actually felt to me when it happened. At one point I growled, like some kind of a lioness or something, and I remember doing that in the context of just joking around about how angry I was.”

Brown recalls social media labeling her “the Crazy Girl on TV.” She ultimately started to grow on people as the season progressed. While she was still surprised when ABC wanted to make her the lead, Brown wrote that she trusted God to take her on the journey.