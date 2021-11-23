Ending Jed Engagement

During their three-night stay at the resort after their engagement, Wyatt revealed a producer told him “that there was a girl spreading a story online, about the two of them hanging out together just before he came on the show.” Brown said Wyatt initially claimed they “hung out” for a month before downplaying it to a week. During their other “Happy Couple Retreat,” she felt better about their relationship, writing that they “had fun” while reconnecting. In her journal at the time, Brown wrote that Wyatt “is safe,” but admitted she still had feelings for Cameron and Weber — which caused “all kinds of arguments” between her and Wyatt. Still, she tried to remind herself it was more realistic to build a life with Wyatt because they had more in common.

Before the end of the weekend, another outlet ran a story with Stevens going on the record as Wyatt’s “girlfriend.”

“She claimed that Jed had spoken with her mother. (Which only proved how serious the relationship was. You don’t speak to the mother of someone you’ve only ‘hung out’ with.) And the last thing Jed said to her before the producers took his phone away was ‘I love you,’” she wrote. “Jed and I had talked about this girl a few times in between, and every time, his story changed a little bit. He knew this girl. They were friends. They had been to the Bahamas together, but just as friends. He had told her he loved her, but he was drunk at the time.”

Brown accused Wyatt of gaslighting her by changing his story. ”Hiding something in order to ‘not hurt my feelings’ is still untruthful. It’s trying to have your cake and eat it too, and while it might benefit you in the short term, this is exactly the kind of behavior that ruins relationships. Forever,” she wrote. “When I broke up with Jed, the cameras captured it all. But he seemed to walk away from that conversation with the hope that we might still get back together. I called him later to make it clear: that wasn’t going to happen.”