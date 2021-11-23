Quarantine Crew With Tyler

In March 2020, Brown reached out to Cameron when she saw him asking for prayers for his mother on Twitter. Andrea Cameron had a brain aneurysm and subsequently died at 55. The next day, she got a call that her brother, Patrick, had overdosed. Hannah and Tyler bonded over what they were both going through and after a trip to Alabama to see her brother, Hannah headed to Florida for a memorial for Andrea.

While she planned to stay at a hotel for a few days, Tyler invited her to stay with his friends at a house he rented in the area. “He cried with me about his mom. ‘Wow,’ I thought. ‘I really really care about this person,’” she wrote.

Hannah went to Texas to get her brother settled in rehab while Tyler went to NYC for work. After the coronavirus quarantine was announced, he invited her to stay with him and his friends in Jupiter, Florida. They figured the shutdown would only be a few weeks and would give them time to figure things out. While they both clearly still had feelings for each other — and Hannah was daydreaming about their future as the next Chip and Joanna Gaines — she wrote, “two unhealthy people do not make for a healthy relationship.” The twosome slept in the same bed for 20 days but didn’t even kiss.

Hannah wrote that she was “miserable” for a lot of the experience because Tyler not making a move made her feel self-conscious. She subsequently started bonding with Matt James, future Bachelor and Tyler’s college bestie. Hannah and Tyler would go days without talking but end up cuddling on other nights, she recalled.

“When I finally figured out a way to get back to Alabama, Tyler gave me a side hug, and then we didn’t talk the rest of the day,” she wrote.

The pair saw each other again in Los Angeles in October 2020 and she hoped they would finally be friends. In the end, she felt like he wasn’t prioritizing seeing her on the trip.

“No matter how much we talked, and connected, I always felt like his bench girl. Like I was the backup player who never got to play in the game,” she wrote, noting that she eventually told Tyler that it hurt too much to be friends with him. “His last poetic words to me were, ‘Well … if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don’t, you don’t.’ I wish I was making that up.”

The pair haven’t spoken since.