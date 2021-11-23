The Secret Peter Hookup

It wasn’t too long before Brown saw Weber again. Lonelier than ever, she got a call from the pilot in January 2020 and he informed her that he was engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss — and “already having doubts.” The twosome stayed in touch and bonded over the pressure of being the lead, but Weber also admitted he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. “This show was meant to be focused on romance and love, but so many of us who went on it found ourselves caught up in emotional disasters,” Brown wrote.

After Weber and Sluss split, Brown saw him at Godwin and Barbour’s engagement party too. After the bash, he texted her to come outside and informed her that his engagement was over and he failed to make amends with Prewett. When they got to her apartment, she invited him in, but he had to get back to his parents’ house for a flight in the morning. As a result, she agreed to go to the Weber house in Agoura, California. His mother, Barbara, invited Brown to stay in her other son’s room. Weber subsequently texted her to come cuddle.

“I didn’t go there expecting us to have sex. But we did,” she wrote. “I’m not sure what to say about it, except that it wasn’t good. I thought we were reconnecting. I was lonely. But it wasn’t right. … The sex didn’t last very long, and afterward, we both rolled over and fell asleep.”

After an awkward run-in with his dad in the morning, Weber gave Brown $100 to Uber home. While the twosome exchanged casual text messages in the following days, the next time they spoke on the phone, Weber told her he still had feelings for Prewett.

Brown wrote that she felt ashamed of her behavior and described bawling while watching Weber’s season of The Bachelor.