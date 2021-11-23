Tyler/Gigi Triangle

In the book, Brown revealed that she “talking and texting” Cameron before After the Final Rose. “Nothing super romantic, really. Just saying hi, and talking about what was happening on the show as we watched it unfold on TV,” she wrote. “But the more I watched, the more I’d thought, ‘Okay, that’s the guy I’m supposed to be with.’”

On July 19, 2019, Brown texted Cameron and told him that she still cared about him and he said the same. When they finally saw each other at AFR, she asked him to get a drink on-air and they got “in touch right after the show.” She admitted that it was a little awkward between them at first, but their chemistry was still strong. After ordering takeout and catching up, they got “hot and heavy” — but he stopped them from going all the way. They also made plans to travel together and explore what was still there between them. Cameron subsequently left for NYC, but they texted regularly until he called her on August 4, 2019, and made it clear they weren’t exclusive.

“Tyler met up with a supermodel after getting off the phone with me. This wasn’t a TV show. This wasn’t some game. My time with Tyler at my apartment wasn’t some meaningless hookup, the way it was portrayed in the press,” she wrote. “My heart was on the line. And he broke it. With a supermodel. … And what’s crazy is, I loved Gigi Hadid! I thought she was the coolest. I still do. I get it. I would even go on a date with her. I wanna be her friend! But never did I expect to be in a love triangle with her.”

The next time they spoke, Brown wrote that they “basically hung up on each other” after she confronted him about disrespecting her.

She recalled the conversation: “’You got to date thirty guys, so I’m gonna date around and see if I still want to be with you,’ he said. ‘But this isn’t a TV show,’ I said. ‘You just told me you weren’t seeing anybody else. And then you said you wanted to talk about it, but we never talked about it, and like an hour later you went out with her!’”