Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange)

The Oscar nominee has starred in independent movies and major blockbusters alike and was cast to play Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown in 2018. Before splitting from longtime partner Tim Burton in 2014, she appeared in several of his films, including Big Fish (2003), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) and Alice in Wonderland (2010). The exes share son Billy Raymond Burton and daughter Nell Burton.