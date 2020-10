Alexis Denisof (Sandy Rivers)

Denisof, who is married to Hannigan, had several cameos on HIMYM as the unforgettable news anchor Sandy Rivers. Outside of the series, he starred on Grimm, Finding Carter and I Love Bekka & Lucy. He nabbed recurring or guest star parts on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Legacies, and reprised his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as The Other in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He’s next set to star in the 2020 drama Under My Skin.