Feuds, Feuds, Feuds

While fans noticed Stassi Schroeder and Kristen were on the outs while filming season 8, Raquel tries to stay out of the drama.

“I’m not really involved in Kristin’s life or Stassi’s life, so I don’t really know, but I think it’s for the best,” she told Us on Wednesday. “I’d rather just focus on me and James and you know, surround ourselves with people that we really like to hang out with.”