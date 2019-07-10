Child Support Accusations

The twosome have both accused each other of not paying child support. In October 2018 documents obtained by Us, Dennis requested Ravenel “pay for the private school tuition of the minor children for both preschool and thereafter.” Ravenel, meanwhile, claimed in his November 2018 counter-filing that Dennis is “required to pay child support under the terms of the 2017 Final Order.” He also claimed at the time that Dennis has not paid child support since June 2018.