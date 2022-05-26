Showing every part of the process. Amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s IVF journey, the couple took a break to explore a more natural approach — which didn’t actually include having sex to conceive.

“Our last egg retrieval was not successful so our new thing that we are going to be trying is a panchakarma cleanse. It is Ayurvedic and it is like 3,000 years old, which will get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs,” the reality star, 43, explained during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians on Thursday, May 26.

Kourtney noted that she did this cleanse a decade ago, saying, “I kept telling Travis about this. This is the one thing that we haven’t tried that he has heard me talk about.”

The pair, who recently celebrated their love with several wedding ceremonies, later met with Ayurvedic expert Martha Soffer who addressed their questions about taking a break from some of their daily activities.

Even though Soffer shared how the hiatus would allow them to reconnect with their wellness, Travis, 46, admitted that it wasn’t an easy process. “I miss caffeine, I miss having sex and I miss exercising,” he told the specialist two days into their pre-cleanse.

Earlier this year, Kourtney opened up about how the sex fast benefited her connection with the musician. “Oh, my God, it was crazy,” she told Bustle in March. “But it actually made everything better.”

The Poosh founder pointed out that reconnecting with Travis after the break made things even hotter, adding, “Like, if you can’t have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it’s so good.”

Following their onscreen engagement, Kourtney and Travis have been candid about the ups and downs of their fertility journey. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shares Mason, 12, Penelope and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The Blink-182 band member, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

For the twosome, IVF allows them to explore the possibility of expanding their family together. During a recent episode, Kourtney reflected on the complications, saying, “Our egg retrieval didn’t go the way we would have hoped. He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn’t make it to an embryo stage. We start back again.”

Kourtney praised her bond with her now-husband amid the difficulties. “The fertility journey, Travis and I, we stay in the moment and just do the steps that we need to do,” she shared on May 19. “It is nice to hear good news and have some positivity. We love that, but we just wait to hear the final words.”

Scroll down for a breakdown of Kourtney and Travis’ new approach to their IVF journey: