What Was Kris Diagnosed With?

In season 2 of The Kardashians, Kris learned that she lost “all cartilage” in her right hip which kickstarted arthritis. “Hearing the doctor say that I need a hip replacement is really scary for me,” she shared with the cameras. “It reminds me of somebody a lot older than I feel on the inside and somebody who is going to have challenges for the rest of her life. This is serious.”