What Did Lisa Witness?

Lisa later detailed the alleged meltdown she witnessed, saying, “It was a barrage of, ‘I f–king can’t believe that I have to be around you f–king peons. I don’t like them, why do I have to be with them? They need to go away. They’re idiots.'”

The former soap actress claimed Kathy called Crystal and Sutton “pieces of s–t” and referred to Dorit as “a stupid, useless idiot.”