Will the Finale Honor the Franchise?

Matthews told TVLine during a June 2022 interview that the series finale would “specifically [bring] this show to a close in as elegant a way as we could” and that while the episode is “definitely Legacies focused,” the finale will touch “on every show within the franchise.”

“Many seasons of The Vampire Diaries finished like this,” the showrunner explained. “It’s something we’ve always wanted to do with Legacies, which is a little more action-y and hijinks-y than the other shows in the franchise, but we never had the chance. This became the perfect opportunity.”

Matthews also noted that he wasn’t concerned with adding too many references to the larger TVD universe because it will “likely continue in different forms and fashions over the coming years.”