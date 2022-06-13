Will There Be a Klaroline Reunion?

Morgan referred to a “ship” during his Instagram Live, which has fans wondering yet again if Accola’s Caroline will be back. However, the Klaus actor noted that he wasn’t returning for any unresolved romance.

“This was never ever about a ‘ship for me or for Klaus,” he said. “This is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter, their relationship, what he feels he owes to her. That’s what this is about. So there was a very secret, very clandestine scene recorded.”