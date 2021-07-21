Elle Woods Is Back Everything We Know About Legally Blonde 3

Luke Wilson Doesn’t Have Any Updates

“Of course [I’d do it],” Wilson, who played Elle’s boyfriend and eventual husband, Emmett, exclusively told Us in December 2020. “As for the Legally Blonde that we’re hearing about now — I don’t know anything than the usual man on the street. And that’s really the truth. I’ve heard they’re writing it and trying to put it together, but they’re keeping it pretty firmly under wraps.”

Wilson noted that he “loved working with Reese,” and gushed over the success of the franchise. “It’s just a good feeling. It’s one thing to make a movie people like, it’s another thing to make a movie that does well, but to have one that gets legs because of how people feel about it, that is a great feeling,” he added. “To have a movie make a jump to generations.”