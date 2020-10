Lalaine (Miranda Sanchez)

Lalaine released music and continued acting after Lizzie McGuire, appearing in Easy A, Off the Clock, Her Best Move and Promised Land. She keeps a low profile and has her Instagram account set to private.

The actress was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine in July 2007. She pleaded guilty and completed a drug rehabilitation program as part of her plea deal. The charge was expunged after she finished treatment.