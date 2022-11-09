Zanab Alleges Cole Tried to Kiss a Girl at His Bachelor Party, Body-Shamed Her

While Zanab insisted that Cole told her that he hit on another girl at his bachelor party, he accused her of being a liar. She also claimed that Cole tried to “control what I ate” and his remarks prompted her to “change my eating habits.”

“I stopped eating. I was eating, like, a banana and a scoop of peanut butter so I wouldn’t pass out on the long days we were filming,” she said.

“That’s hilarious, I never once cared about what you ate,” he fired back.

The twosome hadn’t been in touch after the wedding, which surprised Cole because he was confident Zanab was going to reach out after slamming him at the altar.