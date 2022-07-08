‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely

The couple still live in Chicago and are happier than ever, celebrating one year of marriage in June 2022.

“It’s crazy how much things have changed, how well we’ve gotten to know each other, and how much we’ve grown together and separately. Thank you for being my mirror,” Iyanna wrote via Instagram. “Thank you for being patient. Thank you for putting in the effort to make this machine work. You are my husband and I am your wife. Now I can honestly say, I choose you wholeheartedly.”