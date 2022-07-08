‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl

The pair, who reside in Chicago, are still going strong, telling Us in March 2022 that couples therapy helped them work on their communication post-show.

“The couple therapist literally was like, ‘Danielle, you speak French. He speaks German. And when you’re talking to each other, it doesn’t translate. And it takes months, years sometimes, to be able to actually communicate with each other,’” she explained. “And so the harder we try, the more our therapist is a translator for us, the easier it becomes. And like, even with my anxiety — and we both go through our stresses — one time, I might need to be alone. One time, I might need him to hug me. And I have to realize, I can’t assume that he is gonna know how to be there for me. I have to verbalize, ‘This is what I need from you right now,’ and be patient with him not completely, always understanding what to do in those situations.”

Danielle marked their first-anniversary in June 2022, writing, “Sometimes it feels like it was yesterday, and sometimes it feels like it was a lifetime ago. Never in a million years would I have believed that this would be my journey in life, but am forever grateful it brought us together and connected our journeys forever. Sometimes the biggest risks in life pay off. I got emotional all over again walking into dinner wearing my reveal dress, it brought so many memories, feelings and reasons why we said I do. To many more anniversaries, memories and laughter. Love you, Nick.”