Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Bromance Through the Years

2021: Supporting Renewed Love

In August 2021, Damon joined Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on what looked like a romantic stroll on the beach in Malibu.

The Stillwater star said earlier that year that he supported his bro’s rekindled romance. “I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome,” he told Today in May when the reunion first made headlines.

Damon added in a July interview that it’s silly to assume he’d do anything other than support his lifelong friend. “How else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy?” Damon said, before sarcastically adding, “Like, I hate true love. It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship.”