1998: 70th Annual Academy Awards

Damon and Affleck won their first Oscar for Best Writing (Original Screenplay) in L.A. on March 23, 1998. “I just said to Matt, ‘Losing would suck and winning would be really scary — and it’s really, really scary,” Affleck said during his acceptance speech. “We’re just two young guys who were fortunate to be involved with a lot of great people.”