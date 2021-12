Michael Bolton and Chelsie Hightower

Bolton vs. Bruno! The singer received very low scores in 2010's season 11. It got even worse, however, when judge Bruno Tonioli called his jive performance "the worst" he'd ever seen. "I think he should apologize publicly, and he should be reprimanded for it," Bolton told Good Morning America afterward. "I was disappointed with Bruno — to me, he let everybody down."