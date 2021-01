Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope

In the 1977 movie, a stormtrooper played by Laurie Goode was filmed accidentally banging his head. “I expected it to end up on the cutting-room floor,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. “But when I did see it in the cinema, I thought: ‘OMG, that’s me!’ I’ve been telling people the story ever since it occurred.”