Hannah Simone (Cece Parekh)

Simone was supposed to star in ABC’s reboot for The Greatest American Hero in 2018, but the network decided not to pick up the series. Nonetheless, she nabbed a recurring role as Dr. Monica Dewan on Single Parents in addition to other guest-starring gigs.

In January 2019, ABC ordered an untitled semi-autobiographical comedy from Simone inspired by her family. She cowrote and executive produced the project, but it doesn’t currently have a release date.