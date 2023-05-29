Reel talk! North Carolina may be known for its unmatched coastline, the Blue Ridge mountains and Cheerwine, but it’s also the backdrop of some of your favorite movies and television shows.

It wasn’t always that way, however. The Tar Heel state — once home to celebrities including Julianne Moore, Zach Galifianakis and Michael C. Hall — became a coveted spot for cinema crews in 1983. Producers found Wilmington while scouting locations for Firestarter starring Drew Barrymore. The rest, as they say, is history.

Since then, Wilmington, Southport, Outer Banks and New Bern have provided idyllic settings for everything from cult classics — including I Know What You Did Last Summer and A Walk to Remember — to fan favorite TV shows Dawson’s Creek, One Tree Hill and The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Here’s your definitive guide to filming locations around North Carolina: