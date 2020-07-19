One Chicago Stars Who Left the Franchise: Where Are They Now?

Yuri Sardarov (Brian ‘Otis’ Zvonecek, ‘Chicago Fire’)

His character died in a fire in season 8. “A fond farewell to Otis, he’ll forever be my friend,” the Argo star tweeted at the time. “And to all of you that knew him and loved him to the end, he had a bushy mustache and a soul patch to boot. It’s never really over, he’ll always love you too.”

Sardarov has since appeared in Adam. The actor, who has a partner named Madeleine, revealed in October 2019 that he planned to move to L.A. and pursue comedy writing.