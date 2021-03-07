‘Orange Is the New Black’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Laverne Cox (Sophia Burset)

Cox’s role on Orange Is the New Black helped her make history as the first transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy Award in any acting category. In 2017, she became the first transgender actor to portray a trans character on network TV while working on CBS’ Doubt. The Alabama native executive produced Netflix’s 2020 docuseries Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen and has continued to be a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community in the public eye. In 2020, she starred alongside Carey Mulligan in the Golden Globe-nominated drama Promising Young Woman.