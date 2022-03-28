Top 5

Will Smith’s Slap, Best Picture Mix-Up, J. Law’s Fall and More of the Most Unforgettable Oscars Moments of All Time

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.  Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Perform “Shallow”

Gaga and Cooper’s rendition of “Shallow” from their movie, A Star Is Born, at the 2019 Oscars left viewers in total awe. The costars’ chemistry was apparent as they stared into each other’s eyes throughout the performance, which ended with the Hangover alum sitting next to the Grammy winner at the piano and lovingly nestling his head in the crook of her neck. One fan tweeted after watching: “If you try to tell me Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t in love, I am going to call you a liar. #Oscars.”

