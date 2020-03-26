LVP Wanted to Reach Out to Jax’s Mom

Jax’s mom, Marie, was noticeably missing from his nuptials. The Bravo star and his sister had a falling out with their mother after the loss of their father in December 2017. According to Vanderpump, she planned to reach out but never did.

“I was going to speak to your mother but then I spoke to Brittany about it and I thought maybe it was too complicated,” the SUR owner said. “I wanted to talk to her mother-to-mother, like, ‘Are you sure?’ I would have regretted not being there … He’s not my son.”