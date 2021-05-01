Party People

The Jumper actress told Shepard that having a boyfriend during her rise to fame actually helped keep her grounded in Hollywood. “I think I kind of got a lot out of my system early, growing up in L.A. I wasn’t at the clubs, falling out of the cars panty-less. It was a little different for me,” she recalled in March 2021. “I was in a relationship during the show, which I think helped keep me at home, playing board games and watching really great TV like Jeopardy! We did go out, but it was just a different thing. There was stability and I did grow up kind of fast, did all the stuff a little early.”