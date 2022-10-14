Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Real Housewives

‘Real Housewives’ Stars Offer Advice on Going Through a Divorce: ‘Don’t Forget to Take as Much Money as You Can’

By
'Real Housewives' Stars Give Divorce Advice: Sutton, Caroline Stanbury — Sutton Stracke
 Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
4
1 / 4
podcast

Sutton Stracke

“I think everybody has divorces in different ways and for me I had to go through a moment of sadness, deep sadness, but I also had to keep being a mother and that’s what kind of pushed me forward is just staying a mommy because they’re the most important ones,” she explained at BravoCon in October 2022. “So once you get through that there’s this self-discovery that happens. It’s like the firebird that rises through the ashes. But don’t forget to take as much money as you can.”

See Full Gallery