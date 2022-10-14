Sutton Stracke

“I think everybody has divorces in different ways and for me I had to go through a moment of sadness, deep sadness, but I also had to keep being a mother and that’s what kind of pushed me forward is just staying a mommy because they’re the most important ones,” she explained at BravoCon in October 2022. “So once you get through that there’s this self-discovery that happens. It’s like the firebird that rises through the ashes. But don’t forget to take as much money as you can.”