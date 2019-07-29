Melissa and Teresa’s Relationship Is on the Mend

The sister-in-laws may have argued during the season 9 reunion, but things between Melissa and Teresa aren’t as tumultuous during season 10.

“They’re friends now. They’re back,” Joe Gorga told Us in April. “They just talked after the reunion and Teresa, apologized. She was going through some stress and she didn’t mean it and they made up.”

Teresa added that the pair are “totally fine” in July. “We’re sister-in-laws. If I have something to say to her, I tell her right to her face, and vice-versa. We’re totally fine,” she told Us. “We’re close. She’s my family. I don’t think she could get any closer than being family, right? I know if I needed something, vice-versa, I would call her and she would call me. We would be there for each other in a heartbeat.”