Teresa’s Alleged Affair — and Martial Woes

After Margaret accuses Teresa of “cocktailing it up with some young guy” in the trailer, the cookbook author gets visibly angry.

“Who said I was cheating? That’s f–ked up!” Teresa screams. “Have you ever f–king watched The Godfather?”

Teresa also argues with Melissa over the allegations after the Envy store owner calls her sister-in-law “out of f–king control” and “embarrassing.”

“I’m an embarrassment? An embarrassment?” Teresa yells before she throws her drink.

According to producer Andy Cohen, Teresa nearly gets as upset as she did when she flipped the table at Danielle during season 1 “a couple of times” during season 10.

While Joe remains in ICE custody during the season, fans will see the couple chat via the phone. During one heated conversation in the trailer, Joe tells his wife of nearly 20 years that he never wanted to get married, upsetting their eldest daughter.

“That’s your personal business with my father, so enough,” Gia says to her mother.