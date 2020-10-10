Eboni Williams Joins

The TV host confirmed she will be a full-time cast member on season 13 in October 2020. “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” she said in a statement to TMZ. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Leah later shared a selfie with Eboni via Instagram, writing, “Let the games begin.”