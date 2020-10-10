More Diversity

“Bravo is planning to shake things up with The Real Housewives of New York next year,” one insider told Us in August 2020. Another source added at the time, “There’s going to be some changes. … A handful of white women doesn’t necessarily represent what New York City is all about.”

Leah, who joined during season 12, has also made it clear she wants more representation on the show. “I hope that there’s not only diversity of race but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are,” the fashion designer told Page Six. “I hope that there’s just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously. I think that it is gonna head in that direction.”