Riverdale fans got even more surprises if they tuned into The CW’s extended version of the series finale.

In the longer version of the show’s conclusion, which started streaming on Thursday, August 24, viewers learned more about where every character ended up. As present day Betty (Lili Reinhart) reminisced on her last day in high school, she was taken back in time by Angel Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to say goodbye to her friends.

The hit CW series came to an end after seven years of following various Archie Comics characters. After filming wrapped in June, Reinhart reflected on her experience playing Betty, writing via Instagram, “Goodbye, Riverdale ❤️ it’s been an honor getting to grow up here.”

Camila Mendes, who brought Veronica to life, also shared an emotional tribute.

“There’s no caption or photo dump that can illustrate what an emotional experience it’s been filming our last episode of riverdale. i’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, i’m saying goodbye to an entire life i created in vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons,” the actress captioned an Instagram post that same month. “It doesn’t matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful, and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us.”

Scroll down for the biggest revelations from the extended version of the Riverdale series finale: