‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Katya

The Massachusetts native first appeared on season 7, where she placed fifth and was crowned Miss Congeniality. Katya returned for All Stars 2, where she tied for runner-up with Detox. She starred in the 2016 film Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate and cohosted the podcast “Whimsically Volatile” with Craig MacNeil from 2018 to 2019. Later that year, she headlined her comedy tour, Help Me, I’m Dying.

She and Mattel are cohosts of the web series UNHhhh and I Like to Watch. Katya cohosted The Trixie & Katya Show in 2017 before taking a hiatus to seek treatment for a drug relapse, which was chronicled on Mattel’s documentary, Moving Parts. The comedy duo released their advice book, Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood, in 2020.