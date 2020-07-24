‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

Trixie Mattel

Mattel was eliminated in sixth place on season 7 but was the champ on All Stars 3. She and Katya are the cohost of the web series UNHhhh and I Like to Watch. She also cohosted Viceland’s series The Trixie & Katya Show. The country-folk singer released her first album, Two Birds, in 2017 followed by One Stone in 2018 and Barbara in 2020.

The Wisconsin native’s documentary, Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts, was released in 2020. Mattel and Katya cowrote the book Trixie and Katya’s Guide to Modern Womanhood, which was released later the same year.