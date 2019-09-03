Ryan Edwards

“I was tired of being on probation so I just completed my probation in jail,” Ryan, 31, shared, adding that his sobriety had been going well since he came home. “Mine started out with pain killers and addiction wasn’t even thought of. I was like, ‘You can’t get addicted to anything.'”

He then admitted that he once said he would “never use a needle,” but once he started using heroine, he “never went back to doing anything else.”

Ryan also noted that while he doesn’t know if he’ll be sober forever, he said he’d “love to be.”

As for his relationship with Bentley, he claimed the entire issue was Maci. His wife, Mackenzie Edwards, added that the first step in improving that relationship would be for Maci to lift the restraining order.