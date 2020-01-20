Oh, what a night! The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the past year’s best film and primetime TV performances on Sunday, January 19, with the stars front and center.

The 26th annual ceremony, which was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, saw Parasite make history by becoming the first foreign language movie to take home Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, setting it up to become a top contender at the upcoming Oscars.

Other big winners included Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger, who won the evening’s top acting awards for their roles in Joker and Judy, respectively. Brad Pitt and Laura Dern, meanwhile, won for their supporting roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story.

On the TV side, The Crown and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received trophies for best drama series and best comedy series, respectively. Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams also won for their performances on Fosse/Verdon.

The show also honored Robert De Niro with the SAG Life Achievement Award, which was previously given to actors including Frank Sinatra (1972), Paul Newman (1985), Audrey Hepburn (1992), Shirley Temple (2005), Julie Andrews (2006), James Earl Jones (2008), Betty White (2009) and Carol Burnett (2015).

“It’s an extremely special evening when you consider all of these shows over this season,” Jennifer Aniston, who won a SAG Award for her role on The Morning Show, told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. “It’s like a class reunion. We’ve all grown up together, in a weird way.”

Scroll down to see all of the must-see audience and backstage photos from the night!