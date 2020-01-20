Supportive duo! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner kept close as they walked the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19.

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with the cast of the HBO hit. She stunned at the ceremony in a hot-pink Louis Vuitton dress. Jonas, 30, looked handsome by her side in a black tux.

Turner shared a sweet throwback photo of Jonas via her Instagram Story before they were reunited ahead of Sunday’s show.

“I can’t wait to squeeze you soon bub,” the actress wrote on Saturday, January 18.

Days before the SAGs, the Jonas Brothers dropped a music video for their new song, “What a Man Gotta Do,” featuring their wives. In the video, the twosome took on Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta) from 1978’s Grease.

“This is how I’m entering every dance floor from now on,” the DNCE singer captioned a video of the couple reenacting the national dance-off scene from the film on Saturday via Instagram. “#WhatAManGottaDoVideo is out now!”

Jonas and Turner, who got engaged in 2017, tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019. Less than two months later, the pair exchanged vows for the second time in front of family and friends in France.

“They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re just super happy.”

Turner was previously nominated for an Emmy for her role as Sansa Stark on the drama, which ended its run in May 2019 after eight seasons. Jonas paid tribute to his wife after she received her first nom via Instagram.

“I am so proud of you,” he wrote. “You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you!”

Scroll through to see the sweet snaps of the couple at the SAGs: