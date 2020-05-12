On Season 8 Overall

“I mean, I’m not happy with my story line or whatever you want to call it, because it’s a very small percentage of my life that you’re seeing,” Scheana told Canadian outlet Global News in March 2020. “Yes, I can be annoying and yes, I can be overly flirty. A lot of other women on the show are like that too but you’re not seeing that. You’re seeing other people’s careers and lives outside of the restaurant but you don’t see mine.”

She added that she’s been portrayed unfairly “almost every season.”

“For the last three years, the last three seasons, I feel like I’ve lost a huge fan base,” Scheana admitted. “After the divorce, people were really with me on that journey. And then once we got divorced and I was ‘so obsessed’ with my new boyfriend, everyone was just so annoyed with it. But then that was all it was. Then it was Adam [Spott] and then it was just so not me. There’s such a bigger world out there in my life than the boy I’m dating.”