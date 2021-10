Jack Black (Dewey Finn)

The California native’s film credits include Dead Man Walking, Enemy of the State, Cradle Will Rock, High Fidelity, Tenacious D, Shallow Hal, Ice Age, Nacho Libre, The Holiday, The Brink, Kung Fu Panda and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Black married Tanya Haden, whom he met during high school, in 2006 before welcoming sons Sammy and Thomas.