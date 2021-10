Sarah Silverman (Patty Di Marco)

The comedian has appeared on Saturday Night Live, There’s Something About Mary, Funny People, The Sarah Silverman Program, Wreck-It Ralph, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Masters of Sex, Please Understand Me and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Silverman was previously linked to Jimmy Kimmel and Michael Sheen before she began dating Rory Albanese in 2020.