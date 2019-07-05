‘Seinfeld’ Cast: Then and Now

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

It’s safe to say that Louis-Dreyfus’ career was just getting started on Seinfeld. In 2006, she landed the title character on CBS’ The New Adventures of Old Christine, which ran for five seasons and landed her an Emmy win. Then, in 2011, was cast as Selina Meyer in HBO’s Veep. The series ran for seven seasons on HBO. She won six Emmys for her political satire role, making her the only woman to win Emmys for three separate comedy series.

In 2017, she revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer, but she continued working while in treatment. In October 2018, she said that she was in remission and was cancer-free.