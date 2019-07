Michael Richards

Following Seinfeld, Richards returned to stand-up comedy, then launched The Michael Richards Show, which only aired for one season. In 2006, he allegedly used racist slurs following a stand-up routine in Hollywood, causing him to apologize and ultimately step out of the public eye. In 2013, he returned to TV to appear in Kirstie Alley’s sitcom Kirstie, but it was canceled after one season.