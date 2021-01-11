‘Sex and the City’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes)

The Big C and World Without End are some of the show’s Nixon has appeared on since SATC concluded, and she’s also set to appear on Netflix’s Ratched series later in 2020. She has additionally appeared in films including Girl Most Likely and Stray Dolls. Outside of acting, she ran in New York’s gubernatorial election in 2018 against Andrew Cuomo but she ultimately lost.

Nixon married Christine Marinoni in 2012 and they share a son named Max. The actress also shares sons Samuel and Charles with ex Danny Mozes.

In January 2021, Nixon, Parker and Davis shared a teaser for the SATC reboot, And Just Like That… HBO Max confirmed that the trio are reprising their roles in the series, which is set to begin production in NYC in late spring.