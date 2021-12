January 2018

As 2018 began, Parker began promoting season 2 of Divorce and was repeatedly asked about the third film. She jokingly offered the role of Samantha to both Stephen Colbert and Ellen DeGeneres, also telling DeGeneres that down the road, “perhaps we’ll find a way” to do a third film. Cattrall later responded to a tweet about DeGeneres playing Samantha saying “She’d be fabulous!”